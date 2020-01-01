DRI ADG, 2 others held in Rs 25 lakh graft case

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Additional Director General (ADG) of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and two others for taking Rs 25 lakh bribe from a Delhi exporter on the promise of not implicating him in a document recovery case.

DRI official Chander Shekhar, posted in Ludhiana, was held with his friend Rajesh Dhanda and a Clearing House agent Anup Joshi following a complaint by the exporter.

Dhanda and Joshi were arrested while taking Rs 25 lakh from the complainant and the DRI official was held during investigation, said CBI spokesperson Nitin Wankankar, here on Wednesday.

They were arrested after a case was filed by the CBI, based on the complaint that a Clearing House agent and a friend of the ADG (DRI) had demanded Rs 3 crore on behalf of the official for ensuring his non-implication by the DRI in a case pertaining to recovery of documents. "It was alleged that in June, 2019, the DRI conducted searches at a clearing agency, which provided services to exporters, and seized some documents pertaining to an exporter," the spokesperson said. The CBI also conducted searches at the accused's premises, including house and office, in Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana. rak/pcj