DRI arrests director of Kolkata-based firm for evasion of customs duty

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Delhi Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Director of a Kolkata-based firm in connection with the alleged evasion of Customs duty of Rs 4.5 crore on import of Chinese-origin mobile phones and laptops.

Sunil Kumar Patwari, director of Reach Infocom Technology Pvt Ltd was arrested by the Delhi unit of the DRI on Tuesday.



"The modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous importer was to suppress the actual retail sale price (RSP) of the imported laptops and mobile phones, and evade payment of appropriate countervailing duty," the statement by the DRI read.

He was then sent to judicial custody till December 10. (ANI)

