DRI seizes fake currency worth Rs 1.20 lakh in Darjeeling

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence personnel have seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.20 lakh, smuggled from Bangladesh, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, an agency said on Sunday.

A person has also been arrested.

The DRI officials intercepted a Md. Baitullah (40), resident of Suribhita Sabodangi village of Kishanganj district of Bihar, based on an intelligence that a consignment of FICN from Chapai Nawabgunj and other areas of Bangladesh was smuggled into India. Baitullah was apprehended after he deboarded from a bus coming from Kishanganj.

After a search, 50 pieces of FICN worth Rs 120,000 were seized from him. On interrogation, Baitullah said he procured the FICN consignment from a resident of Baliadanga village under Kaliachak police station of Malda district. He was tasked with supplying the consignment to a person in Araria in Bihar. The recovered FICN were initially examined and appeared to be of high quality. Baitullah has been arrested under the provisions of Customs Act. ssp/rt