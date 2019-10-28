DRI seizes over 6 kg gold valued at Rs 2.5 crore

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths seized more than six kilos of gold valued at about Rs 2.50 crores in two separate operations in West Bengal's Siliguri and Howrah and arrested four person, agency sources said on Sunday.

Following up on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted one Sanju Roy from Cooch Behar at New Jalpaiguri Station on board Sealdah bound Teesta-Torsa Express on Wednesday and recovered 1.5 kg of smuggled gold.

After interrogating Roy, the sleuths that very day intercepted another person Apu Debnath - also hailing from Cooch Behar - from a Kolkata bound bus at Siliguri Bus Stand. A total of 1.5 kilograms of gold was recovered from him.

Both accused had concealed the gold, smuggled through Indo-Bangla border at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, in their waist belt. The recovered gold was scheduled to be delivered in Kolkata. It was seized and the two persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act. In another operation in the early hours of Saturday, DRI personnel intercepted at Howrah Station two persons from Mizoram - Thangkhankham and Zen Len Tuang - as they were disembarking from KamakhyaPuri Express. On searching their baggage, 3.321 kilograms of gold smuggled through Indo-Myanmar border was recovered. The market value of the recovered gold which was been brought for delivery in Kolkata was Rs 1.32 crores. Myanmarese Kyat amounting to Rs 43,600 was also recovered. The recovered gold was seized and the apprehended persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act. In the current financial year so far, more than 101 kilograms gold have been seized by DRI in the Eastern region. ssp/rs/