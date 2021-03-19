Drip irrigation transforming farmers' lives in Jharkhand

Yasmin Khatoon of Jhalakdih village in Giridih district said, "For the last two years, I have been busy farming through drip irrigation. Before drip irrigation, I used to earn Rs 50,000 annually but now from one crop only, I am able to earn Rs 50,000 to 60,000. I used to do irrigation through traditional agriculture method and due to lack of water, we used to cultivate only one crop but now we manage to grow two to three crops."

The state government has been trying to expand the drip irrigation system in the state as through this method better crop yield can be ensured with less water.

The Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) under the Rural Development Department is running the drip irrigation system which is aimed at helping farmers grow more vegetables.

Under the Project Drip Irrigation, poly nursery house and high quality bio-compost are being provided to the farmers, as a result of which they are now able to cultivate two to three crops in a year.

In a water starved state like Jharkhand, the drip irrigation system has turned out to be a boon for the farmers.

Sunia Kanduliya of Tantnagar block in West Singhbhum district, who lives in Aligara village, said she had never thought that such a method of irrigation could bring changes in production and water for irrigation would also not pose a challenge.

The project is being executed in 30 blocks across nine districts in the state by JSLPS under which in water scarce areas, the farmers are being linked with the drip irrigation system to increase their income.

Till now more than 7,000 farmers have benefited from this scheme which has helped to increase farmers' productivity and their income. As many as 16,000 farmers have registered themselves to be a part of the scheme.

