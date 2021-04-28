Drive-in COVID-19 testing centres set up in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): In a bid to ramp up testing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, two drive-in COVID-19 testing centres have been set-up at the Nehru Stadium and Dussehra Maidan in the city by the municipal corporation.



These testing facilities aim to resolve the pendency in sample collection for Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction or RT-PCR tests. They charge Rs 600 for the test.

At these centres, pathology staff will collect samples as patients drive through the testing counters in their two and four-wheelers.

However, Indore residents will have to register in advance for giving RT PCR samples and the results of the test will be made available within 24 hours.

"Two private labs have been appointed here for the COVID-19 testing at these two centres by the municipal corporation. These pathologists are taking samples to those people who came here with online registrations. For this, people have to pay Rs 600 for the sample and the report will be provided by SMS or WhatsApp within 24 hours," Mahesh Vishvkarma, an official of Central lab told ANI on Tuesday.

"On the first day, people are coming here to get themselves tested for the coronavirus along with their families. They are giving us sample without coming out of the vehicle," he added.

Madhya Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As per the Union health ministry, there were 92,534 active cases in the state till yesterday. (ANI)

