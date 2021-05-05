Drive through Covid testing catching up in Hyd

The spacious drive-through testing facilities are offering the people more convenience and the touchless and contact free services also ruling out the threat of possible spread.

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) With diagnostic centres in Hyderabad getting overcrowded with people undergoing Covid tests and turning into possible breeding grounds for further spread of the infection, drive-through Covid testing facilities are catching up in the city.

Tenet Diagnostics is the latest diagnostic service provider to join the bandwagon. It launched a drive-through RT-PCR and Covid inflammatory markers blood tests (Covid related blood tests) Facility at Hitex, Madhapur.

Tenet Diagnostics, one of the first labs in India to be ICMR accredited to conduct covid tests, said the facility is getting overwhelming response.

The facility, available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is expected to be utilized every day. It plans to increase the capacity and locations in the near future.

As the Covid cases are on the rise, diagnostic test centers in the city have become crowded and have become places for possible spread of virus. Realising the need for secluded places, Tenet introduced drive through facility.

All one need to do is to drive into the facility and remain seated in the car. The registration process is contactless. The person giving the sample needs to submit PAN or Aadhar Card. He Payment is required to be made online. A phlebotomist will take the sample from the person. Once the sample is collected, the person will receive a WhatsApp message with details and a digital invoice. The report will be delivered within the time frame of 24-48 hours.

Last week, Apollo Diagnostics, the diagnostic vertical of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, launched its second drive through testing facility. It has come up in the Jubilee Hills Public School in Jubilee Hills.

--IANS

ms/in