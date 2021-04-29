'Drive through' Covid testing facility opened in Hyderabad

The kiosk for RT-PCR tests has been set at the Jubilee Hills Public School in Jubilee Hills. The complete process of registration and payment for testing is totally touchless and contact free.

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) Apollo Diagnostics, the diagnostic vertical of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, on Thursday launched a novel and patient convenient 'Drive through' testing of Covid-19 in Hyderabad.

Fully equipped for testing and with capacity to manage up to 250 patients per day, the centre will cater to the residents living in areas of Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Shaikpet, Film Nagar, and Attapur.

"The surge in Covid cases has citizens scouting for RT-PCR testing centres, however these centres either offer testing at specific timings or being too crowded has inconvenienced those in dire need. To help mitigate and ensure testing with ease, Apollo Diagnostics launched this innovative drive through testing at the Jubilee Hills Public School and have more such centres in the pipeline to be set up at various locations of the city," said Vishwajit Reddy Konda, Strategy & New Initiatives, Operations, Apollo Diagnostics.

Those desiring to undergo RT-PCR test have to to complete the registration process at the entrance by scanning a QR code and will in turn receive a token number on their mobile. They need to make the necessary payment online and proceed for testing. A phlebotomist will take the sample from the person while a message with details and digital invoice will be received on the mobile.

The reports will be delivered within 48-72 hours.

Carrying of the necessary identification documents, as specified by the government (PAN Card or Aadhaar Card) is mandatory.

--IANS

ms/vd