Drive-through vaccination camp held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 27 (IANS) The district health department along with the M3M Foundation organised a free drive-through Covid vaccination camp in Sector-67 in Gurugram on Friday.

A total of 328 individuals above the age of 18 years received their second dose of Covishield vaccine at the camp. The event was a part of the mega vaccination drive in Gurugram through which more than 66,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across 248 centres in Gurugram.