Driver arrested after his vehicle rams into school bus in Naraina

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A cluster bus driver was arrested after his vehicle collided with another bus carrying school children, injuring six of them, on Thursday morning, police said.

The cluster bus and a school bus of Salwan Public school situated in Rajendra Nagar collided at around 7.12 am in Naraina area. The bus was carrying 27 children out of which six were injured and rushed to the Kapur Medical Centre. Out of six, two students sustained grave injuries. Others were discharged after first aid.

"The bus was crossing the green light and was to stop for a student but before it was stopped, it was hit by cluster bus," said Geeta, a school bus attendant.National spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, also visited the hospital while he was on way to an election campaign."I was on the way for the party's poll campaign and saw the accident site. I rushed to the Kapur hospital and took stock of the situation. Two children got a fracture in nose and leg," he said."The reason behind this accident should be probed. Those who are responsible should be punished. We are ready to offer any help to the family of injured children," he added.Tulsi, a passenger traveling in the cluster bus, said, "The bus was broke and it was moving slow. The road was inclined and bus moved fast there. The school bus was coming from the other end and the driver couldn't control it and rammed into it."A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Naraina Vihar police station, the driver identified as Parbhat Malik has been arrested, police said. (ANI)