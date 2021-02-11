Driver booked for trying to run over RTA inspector, cops

The RTA Inspector, two staffers and two policemen who were checking vehicles overloaded with stones near Ghata T-point had a lucky escape.

Gurugram, Feb 11 (IANS) A dumper driver has been booked for allegedly trying to run over a Road and Transport Authority (RTA) Inspector and others who were carrying out a routine inspection of vehicles on the Gurugram-Faridabad road.

The complainant, RTA Inspector Sandeep Kumar was inspecting the area when they spotted the overloaded dumper coming from Ghata village on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Wednesday night.

As the dumper was carrying stones, they signalled the driver to stop.

The dumper driver has been identified as Shahid Khan, a resident of Dhoj village in Faridabad.

"As soon as we signalled the driver to stop, he accelerated and rammed our government vehicle. The dumper driver tried to run away from the spot leaving the vehicle behind but was overpowered by the complainant and the police personnel on the spot while the helper of the dumper fled the spot along with the driver's phone," Kumar told the police.

A case was registered against the driver under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

"We have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter," said Ranbir, the investigation officer in the case.

