Driver dies after two trucks collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Valsad (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): A truck driver died after a collision with another running truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Monday night.



The accident took place near Pardi in the Valsad district. After the collision both the trucks caught fire. Fire tenders rushed to spot on receiving information.

"We received information that an accident happened on NH-48. We called two more tenders to control the fire. One driver died," the local fire officer told ANI.

An investigation has been started. Further details awaited. (ANI)

