Drivers protest against app-based aggregators in Indore, lathicharged

Last Updated: Tue, Aug 27, 2019 04:16 hrs

Police lathicharge protesters after one of them tried to attmpted to set himself ablaze in Indore.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Auto and cab driver-partners of app-based cab aggregators staged a protest at the District Collector's office against the aggregators for allegedly charging hefty commissions.


Police had to resort to lathicharge after a protestor apparently tried to set himself ablaze. However, police overpowered him before he could take any drastic step.
The driver-partners alleged that the company was charging them heavy commission and allocating them less number of bookings, which they alleged were hampering their profits. (ANI)

