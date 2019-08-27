Drivers protest against app-based aggregators in Indore, lathicharged

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Auto and cab driver-partners of app-based cab aggregators staged a protest at the District Collector's office against the aggregators for allegedly charging hefty commissions.



Police had to resort to lathicharge after a protestor apparently tried to set himself ablaze. However, police overpowered him before he could take any drastic step.

The driver-partners alleged that the company was charging them heavy commission and allocating them less number of bookings, which they alleged were hampering their profits. (ANI)

