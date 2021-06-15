Drone attack on military base at Baghdad airport

The drone dropped bombs on Monday, striking the outer fence of the military base, the sources told Xinhua news agency.

Baghdda, June 15 (IANS) A drone strike targeted a military base housing US forces in the Baghdad International airport area, inflicting no casualties, security sources said.

On June 9, three drones attacked the military base at the airport in southwestern Baghdad, and one of the drones was shot down, according to a statement by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq and the American embassy in the Green Zone have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

--IANS

ksk/