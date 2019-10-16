Drone from Pak side sighted in Punjab's Firozepur

Firozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A drone from Pakistan's side was spotted in Punjab's Firozepur district, according to Border Security Forces (BSF) sources.

The drone was sighted at Hazara Singh Wala in Firozepur district on October 14, they said.

In order to deal with the intrusion of drones from the Pakistani side, the BSF is all set to purchase the ground-based anti-drone system.



The system will have jammers and sensors amongst other features and will have a 360-degree surveillance system.

The anti-drone system will be able to work day and night and will detect multiple drones at a time.

There has almost been intrusion every day by drones sent by Pakistan to India. These drones are being used to transport arms and ammunition to the country.

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure necessary action to stop incidents of Pakistan-origin drones being used for dropping consignments of arms and ammunition in the state. (ANI)

