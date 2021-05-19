Drop in Telangana's active Covid cases continues

The state reported 4,976 recoveries during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. During the same period, the state saw 3,837 new cases, down from 3,982 reported the previous day.

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) Telangana's Covid recoveries continue to outnumber new cases, resulting in the drop of active cases.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally of cases to 5,40,603. The pandemic claimed 25 more lives, pushing the death toll to 3,037.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent but is still lower than the national average of 1.1 per cent.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department, the state's cumulative number of recoveries rose to 4,90,620.

The recovery rate, which had dropped to 80 per cent early this month from nearly 99 per cent in March, has now improved to 90.75 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 86.2 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 46,946 from 48,110 the previous day.

The authorities conducted 71,070 tests during the 24-hour period. With this, the state has so far tested 1,42,67,002 samples. Samples tested per million population stand at 3,83,315.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped below 600. The state capital saw 594 new cases. Only three other districts reported more than 200 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad added 265 and 239 new cases, respectively.

Fifteen out of 33 districts saw new cases in double digits. Khammam district reported 227 cases, followed by 175 in Nalgonda, 140 in Karimnagar, 139 in Nagarkurnool and 139 in Warangal Urban.

