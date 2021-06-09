Drought conditions likely to worsen in Pak's Balochistan, Sindh due to less rainfall

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): Due to less than average rainfall in the Sindh and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan, drought-like conditions prevailing in these areas may worsen, according to the country's Meteorological Department.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday informed that the country has received 36.1 less rainfall than usual. Sindh recorded 64.5 per cent less rainfall than usual, while Balochistan saw 59.5 per cent below usual rainfall, reported The Express Tribune.

To make matters worse, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir received 37.7 per cent less rainfall, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab received 20.4 per cent less rainfall, informed the PMD.

No significant rainfall in the west to south-west districts of Balochistan is expected until November and due to consistent deficiency of rainfall moderate drought has been further intensified into severe drought, especially in the south-western Balochistan and south-eastern Sindh.

"Drought conditions may further affect agriculture and livestock. So, it is advised to all stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures for disaster-prone districts," the PMD cautioned.

The water crisis in Pakistan is expected to further prolong spells of droughts in several parts of the country, The Express Tribune reported.

Reduced water supply to Sindh from the Indus River has worsened the water woes for the province and the depletion of snowfall on the mountains has led to severe scarcity of underground water in Balochistan.

A report published by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in May declared that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries due to climate change.

The Global Climate Risk Index (GCRI) ranked Pakistan in the top 10 countries adversely affected by climate change.

Moreover, the gradual increase in temperature is expected in the next two to three months which will negatively affect the agro-climatic conditions in Balochistan and Sindh, The Express Tribune quoted the report.

Amid the rising population and climate change, the availability of freshwater is becoming worrisome in South Asia, particularly in Pakistan, which may face absolute water scarcity by 2040. (ANI)

