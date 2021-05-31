Drug addict held in Lucknow for killing mother over plot of land

Lucknow, May 31 (IANS) A 50-year-old man, known to be a drug addict, killed his mother in a fit of rage after she refused to sell land which is in her name.

The accused, Siyaram, has been arrested. He had earlier served a jail term for murder in 1997.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), south, Khyati Garg said that Siyaram, on Saturday, informed his sister Sukhrana that their mother was unwell.