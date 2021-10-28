Drug-on-cruise case: NCB's witness Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the drug-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has been detained in Pune.



"Kiran Gosavi has been detained," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday.

Gosavi has been detained by the Pune Police three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act.

Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Other than this, a case of fraud has also been registered against Gosavi at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar on October 18. As per the police, he had duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Notably, Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case has alleged that he took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. (ANI)

