Drug peddler arrested from Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Narcotics Cell of Thane Police arrested a drug peddler from Ghodbunder road of Thane district on Sunday, as per the Crime Branch.



The accused has been identified as Pranay Vijay Mahale (29).

Anti Narcotics Cell recovered MD drugs from the peddler. As per the crime branch, The value of these drugs is worth Rs 1,15,000 in the market.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Manpada Police Station and the accused was produced in the court. The court sent him to police custody till September 15. (ANI)

