Drug peddler arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Anti Narcotic Cell, Kandivali Unit on Wednesday arrested a wanted drug peddler in Mumbai and seized narcotics, worth over Rs 75 lakh from his possession.



As per a statement, the arrest was made while police officers, under the instruction of senior officers, were patrolling at the Rajendra Vihar International School, in the city's Evershine Nagar, regarding searches of drug peddlers for legal action.

The total seizures from the accused - Monish Ashok Khamesera (27), include 173 LSD paper Dots Total with Rs 73 lakh, MDMA tablets weighing 37.5 grams worth Rs 5 lakh, and a vehicle worth Rs 15 lakh.

A case has been filed in the matter. (ANI)

