  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Drug peddler held from Mumbai's Worli with ganja worth Rs 8 lakh

Drug peddler held from Mumbai's Worli with ganja worth Rs 8 lakh

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, May 8th, 2021, 22:30:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visual shared by Anti Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Anti Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit in Mumbai arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai's Worli and seized 40 kgs of ganja worth Rs 8 lakhs.

"A 40-year-old drug peddler arrested in Mumbai's Worli area with possession of 40 kgs of ganja worth Rs 8 lakhs", informed the Anti-Narcotics Cell.
A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The Court has sent him to police custody till May 12.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on May 5 seized 2 kgs of Pseudoephedrine (a stimulant) at Andheri East. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features