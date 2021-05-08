Drug peddler held from Mumbai's Worli with ganja worth Rs 8 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Anti Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit in Mumbai arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai's Worli and seized 40 kgs of ganja worth Rs 8 lakhs.



"A 40-year-old drug peddler arrested in Mumbai's Worli area with possession of 40 kgs of ganja worth Rs 8 lakhs", informed the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Court has sent him to police custody till May 12.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on May 5 seized 2 kgs of Pseudoephedrine (a stimulant) at Andheri East. (ANI)

