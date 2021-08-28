  1. Sify.com
  4. Drug peddler held with over 2 kg brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 28th, 2021, 16:30:03hrs
Representative Image

Balasore (Odisha) [India], August 28 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Friday arrested a drug peddler of Aradabazar Masjid Gali in Balasore and recovered 2.402 kilograms Brown sugar from the accused.

During the investigation, "The accuse was found to be an inter-state drug peddler and is being produced before District Court and Session Judge, Balasore," said STF.
Earlier STF arrested three of his co-accused.
The case has been filed under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).
Further information is awaited. (ANI)

