Drug peddler held with over 2 kg brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) [India], August 28 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Friday arrested a drug peddler of Aradabazar Masjid Gali in Balasore and recovered 2.402 kilograms Brown sugar from the accused.



During the investigation, "The accuse was found to be an inter-state drug peddler and is being produced before District Court and Session Judge, Balasore," said STF.

Earlier STF arrested three of his co-accused.

The case has been filed under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

