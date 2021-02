Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Bandra unit of Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell on Sunday arrested a drug peddler in Bandra area and seized 212 grams of heroin worth over Rs 63 lakhs.



The accused has identified as Arbaz Rafique Shiekh (26).

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. The probe is underway. (ANI)