Drug peddlers sent drugs as court documents in K'taka, two held

The police have also recovered 300 MDMA ecstasy tablets, 100 LSD Paper Blots, 350 grams of charas, and 1.5 kg of hydro ganja from the accused.

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Two drug peddlers, who sent drugs in the guise of court documents through speed post, gift articles and home delivery services in Bengaluru, have been arrested, police said on Friday.

Joint Commissioner, Crime, Sandeep Patil said that the kingpin operated from New Delhi by using WICKR-ME, VOIP, SESSION applications. He bought drugs from foreign operators through the 'dark net' and delivered them here through post.

Sources said that the accused sent drugs in the name of an advocate as "court documents" through speed post. He took orders from customers through the WICKR-ME app and used the arrested drug peddlers to deliver them to the customers' doorsteps.

The accused persons transported drugs inside soaps, along photos, greeting cards, and in the middle of books. They covered boxes with gift wrappers and delivered to the doorsteps of customers making it look like a Swiggy, Genie or Dunzo delivery.

Based on specific inputs, the police team had raided a PG hostel in Bellandur police station limits and arrested the accused. A case has been registered under NDPS Act.

