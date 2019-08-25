Drug racket busted; WY tablets worth Rs 400 cr seized, 4 held

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): In a major crackdown, Manipur police seized 40 lakh tablets of contraband WY (World is Yours), worth Rs 400 crore in the international market, here at inter-village road (IVR) at Phoudel Keirambi Mathak Leikai.

"The combined team of Thoubal District Police was assisted by local youth clubs and women welfare association in the seizure of the contraband item," SP Dr S Ibomcha Singh said in a press conference.On August 24, a vehicle was spotted to be moving in a suspicious way. On interception, it was found that some narcotic substances were kept concealed in the vehicle.The vehicle along with the driver was brought to Thoubal Police Station for proper verification. Police found 100 carpet rolls, which had 40 lakh WY tablets inside it.Anti-smuggling unit of Customs Division in Imphal said the total value of the seized WY tablets is around Rs 400 crore.The driver identified as Mohammad Hussain revealed the names of his accomplices, following which, police teams rushed to the Imphal International Airport and arrested Ayub Khan (41), Md Abdul Razak (35) and Abdul Rahim (33)."Rahim, an international drug smuggler, was arrested with Indian currency of Rs 60,000, 15 numbers of 100 denomination US dollars, one 500 kyats, 2 mobile handsets, passport and other documents," read a police statement."He is an International drug lord who has been actively involved in smuggling contraband substances in Myanmar, India and Bangladesh," police said.A case has been filed against the four accused and an investigation is underway. (ANI)