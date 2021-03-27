Drugs courier for New Zealand seized in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Busting another modus operandi of international drug transfers, the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 122 gms. Drugs from a courier parcel destined for New Zealand, Mumbai Zonal Unit Director Sameer Wankhede said here on Saturday.

Following a tip-off on Thursday, the NCB sleuths swooped on a courier company and seized the parcel containing Amphetamine, a psychotropic substance.