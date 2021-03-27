  1. Sify.com
  4. Drugs courier for New Zealand seized in Mumbai

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 27th, 2021, 12:40:20hrs
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Busting another modus operandi of international drug transfers, the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 122 gms. Drugs from a courier parcel destined for New Zealand, Mumbai Zonal Unit Director Sameer Wankhede said here on Saturday.

Following a tip-off on Thursday, the NCB sleuths swooped on a courier company and seized the parcel containing Amphetamine, a psychotropic substance.

Wankhede said that the drug was concealed in three covers of a hard disk with the intended destination for the packet shown as New Zealand.

He added that Amphetamines are Central Nervous System stimulants, used for recreational purposes, but addictive with a history of abuse and further probe is on.

--IANS

qn/rs

