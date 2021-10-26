  1. Sify.com
  4. Drugs on cruise case: Accused Manish Rajgaria granted bail

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 26th, 2021, 19:30:02hrs
Manish Rajgaria's lawyer, Ajay Dubey (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): An accused in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case, Manish Rajgaria, has been granted bail by a city-based special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday.

As per Rajgaria's lawyer, Ajay Dubey, the court has granted his bail plea in the matter.
Notably, Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case, till tomorrow. (ANI)

