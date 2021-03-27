Drugs smuggled from Myanmar worth Rs 12 cr seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, March 27 (IANS) In a big haul, the Assam Rifles troopers and the police have seized banned drugs worth Rs 12 crore from Kolasib district in northern Mizoram and arrested one person in connection with the case, an official said on Saturday.

An Assam Rifles release said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the para-military force and the Mizoram police conducted a raid on Friday night at Kawnpui village in Kolasib district, which shares borders with Assam and Manipur, and recovered around 2.42 lakh banned Methamphetamine tablets.