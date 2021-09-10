Drugs, weapons recovered in raid in Pak's Mardan

Mardan [Pakistan], September 10 (ANI): Mardan district police has arrested six people with drugs and weapons while the main accused in the double murder was also arrested in a separate raid.



Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) conducted raids and arrested Muhammad Tasir Khan, Zubair Khan, Jalal Iqbal and recovered two Kalakovs, six pistols and bullets, reported The News.

In addition, the NET team also arrested Lal Faraz, Sudais and Amir Khan and recovered 3.7 kg charas, 300 grams heroin and 40 grams ice from them.

Cases have been registered against all six people arrested in the raid, at the police station.

Apart from this, cops also arrested Noor Zaman, who was wanted in a double murder case. Noor Zaman and Sher Bahadur were named in the case, in which they allegedly killed Abdullah and a woman in Sheikh Maltoon town, reported The News.

The report said that the district police have launched a campaign to discourage drugs by visiting mosques and other public places. (ANI)

