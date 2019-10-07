Drugs worth crores seized near Indo-Myanmar border

Guwahati-based Defence PRO, Lt. Col P Khongsai said that based on a specific input a team of the forces along with Moreh Police conducted a raid at a house in Phaicham Veng area in Moreh along the Indo-Myanmar border.

"The house belonged to a lady named Vahjahat Haokip. A thorough search of house led to recovery of large quantity of contraband items hidden inside wooden walls and ceiling of the house. These included WIY tablets quantity 5,04,000 Nos (53.54 Kgs), Crystal Ice Myth 15.269 kgs, Ketamine 2.206 kgs, Phencydile 194 bottles, Indian currency Rs. 74,150 and Burmese 49,000 Kyats," he said.

"The seized goods is estimated to be worth Rs. 28 crore. The recovered contraband items and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Moreh Police for further legal action. In a separate incident, the troops further recovered Brown Sugar worth Rs 1.23 crore near Khudengthabi check-post in Tengnoupal district the same day, Khongsai said the seized brown sugar weighed approximately 618 grams. "The recovered items have been handed over to Police Station Moreh for further investigation," he said.