Drugs worth Rs 18 cr seized by Mumbai AIU, 1 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Mumbai Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized drugs worth Rs 18 crore and arrested a 40-year-old female passenger at Mumbai airport on Thursday, AIU officials said.



"The accused was travelling from Zambia to Mumbai on Wednesday for a temporary business trip. However, around 3.584 kgs of heroin were intercepted from her which was concealed in her trolly bag," the officials added.

During the process of interrogation, it was revealed that the female passenger earlier travelled from Zambia to Addis Abba and then reached Mumbai for business purposes.

The official informed that the accused is identified as Chilufya Seketi from Zambia.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

