Drugs worth Rs 20,000 seized in Goa, one Bengaluru native arrested

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Pernem Police on Sunday arrested a Bengaluru native for illegal possession of drugs and recovered charas and cannabis worth Rs 20,000.



According to police inspector Jivba Dalvi, information was received from reliable sources about the involvement of a person in drug activities at Arambol, Pernem in Goa.

The police traced the accused, Keltsang Dorjee, in Arambol and conducted a surprise raid during which narcotic drugs charas and cannabis were recovered from his possession.

The accused aged, 41, hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

A case under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, the police informed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

