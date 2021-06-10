Drugs worth Rs 24 cr seized in one month in Assam: CM

Affirming to intensify the crusade against the abuse and trade of illegal drugs, the Chief Minister said that drugs are mostly smuggled from Myanmar and these are being traded making Assam as a transit route.

Guwahati, June 10 (IANS) As the BJP led Assam government has launched a war against drugs, various security agencies during the past one month have seized drugs worth Rs 24 crore and arrested 500 peddlers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he said that of the around Rs 24 crore worth of drugs seized, heroin is valued at Rs 8 crore, ganja (cannabis) Rs 6 crore, tablets Rs 9 crore and other drugs of Rs one crore were seized in the past one month.

To facilitate the probe against the drugs related activities, the state government would set up seven more forensic laboratories in the state.

Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, said his government would maintain a zero tolerance policy against all kinds of activities relating to drugs as hundreds of youths are being derailed in Assam with the abuse of various drugs.

He said that the Assam police and other security agencies are dealing with drug related activities under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Chief Minister said that before enacting a law in the state assembly, his government would soon issue an executive order against illegal transportation and trades of cattle, specially cows.

