Drugs worth Rs 50,000 seized from unlicensed RMP in Andhra

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Drugs inspector of Gudivada town raided at an alleged illegal clinic in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and recovered drugs worth over Rs 50,000 from there.



The raid was based on a complaint that stated the clinic was running without a licence.

"We have received a complaint that there are drugs in a clinic at Bypass road in the town for which there is no licence. Based on the complaint we raided the clinic and found drugs worth Rs 40,000 to 50,000," Drugs Inspector Balu told ANI.

He, however, said that the owner of the clinic Satyanarayana claims that he is a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), but when checked we found that he has no such qualification.

"We have seized those drugs under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The matter is being investigated." The official said. (ANI)

