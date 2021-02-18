Drugs worth Rs 7.29 cr, 80 exotic reptiles seized in Mizoram

Both the drugs and the exotic reptiles were smuggled in from neighbouring Myanmar and were destined for others parts of India or abroad.

Aizawl/Silchar, Feb 18 (IANS) In two seperate incidents, the security forces have seized a huge cache of drugs worth Rs 7.29 crore besides seizing 80 exotic reptiles in Mizoram and arrested three persons in connection with the cases, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Mizoram Police in a joint operation intercepted a Mahindra Bolero vehicle at Phaisen Peng tri-junction in Kolasib district and recovered 1,45,800 Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.29 crore. The Yaba or Methamphetamine tablets, locally called 'party tablets', were contained in 15 packets.

The two drug peddlers -- George Khawlhring (44) and Samuel Khawlhring (23) -- are being interrogated by the Mizoram police.

The Methamphetamine tablets contain a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and are misused as high-dosage drugs in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, besides India.

A BSF press release said that Methamphetamine is a synthetic drug which is very popular among the smugglers and drug addicts in India and abroad.

"The raw material of these tablets -- Pseudoephedrine -- is smuggled into Myanmar where it is further processed and then smuggled into India through the India-Myanmar borders. A bulk amount of the drug is smuggled into Bangladesh," the release said.

In another development, Assam Rifles troopers and Customs officials in a joint raid arrested a man at Zokhawthar in Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border and recovered 19 leopard tortoises, 38 red footed tortoises, 17 iguanas, three bearded dragons, three albino iguanas, exotic seeds and a large quantity of fertiliser.

The market value of these exotic reptiles are being ascertained by the Custom officials in consultation with the forest and wildlife officials.

