Drunk CRPF trooper kills wife in Bihar

The deceased, who has been identified as Sarika Kumari (36), was a contract teacher at a government middle school in Bandhua village in the district.

Patna, June 4 (IANS) A CRPF trooper strangulated his wife to death in front of their two minor children in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday after the latter asked him not to consume liquor in the house, the police said.

The police said that the accused, Dilip Kumar, who came to to his village on official leave three days ago, had consumed liquor on Friday morning.

"On his return to home after consuming liquor outside, he asked Sarika and their two kids to leave the bedroom as he wanted to drink more. When Sarika objected to this and asked him to drink liquor outside, it made him angry," said investigating officer R.M. Singh of Gaya Sadar police station.

"Following a verbal duel, Dilip assaulted her brutally in a fit of rage. He then strangulated Sarika to death," the officer said.

The neighbours soon assembled in the house after hearing the children cry. One of the neighbours informed the local police about the incident.

"We have arrested the accused and an FIR has been registered against him on charges of murder. The deceased person's body has been sent for post-mortem," he said.

--IANS

ajk/arm