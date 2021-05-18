  1. Sify.com
  4. Drunk man stabs 3 people to death in Russia

Drunk man stabs 3 people to death in Russia

Moscow, May 18 (IANS) A drunk man stabbed three people to death in Russia's Yekaterinburg city, authorities said, adding that the perpetrator has been apprehended.

The attack took place on Monday at a park near Yekaterinburg's railway station due to an alcohol-related conflict, reports Xinhua news agency.

The perpetrator was wounded by police when he was resisting arrest.

He remains unconscious in a hospital.

Work is underway to identify those killed, according to the TASS News Agency.

