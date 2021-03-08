Drunk men fire shots near Singhu border

Sonipat police also confirmed that no one was injured in the firing on Sunday night.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Some drunk men fired shots in the air from inside a car near the farmers' protest site at the Singhu border, police said, adding that the vehicle has been identified a search was underway to nab the perpetrators.

"Two to three men fired shots in the air at around 10.30 p.m., near the Singhu border. We have identified the vehicle which we think has a Chandigarh registration. Teams have been formed to arrest the men. We have gained inputs that the men were in an inebriated state," a senior Haryana Police officer said.

A complaint has been filed at the Sonipat police station.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

--IANS

zaz/ksk/