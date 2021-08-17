Dry fruits prices rise in Jammu as imports from Afghanistan disrupted

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, imports from the country have been disrupted leading to a rise in the rates of dry fruits in Jammu.



According to Jyoti Gupta, the President of the Dry Fruits Retailer Association in Jammu, imports from Afghanistan have been affected for the last 15-20 days.

"It is very difficult to explain to customers the reason for the prices increasing up to Rs 250 per kilogram within 10 days. But we are helpless. To avoid any trouble with the customers, I have revised the rate list according to the situation," said Gupta.

Gupta further stated that the demand for dry fruits is high in the festive season and also due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We import many things like almonds, figs, apricots, pistachio, cumin from Afghanistan. The demand for figs is especially high due to the pandemic, as it is said to increase immunity. But now with the halt in the import, the prices have increased," Gupta said.

The prices of Afghan almonds, figs, apricots and raisins have increased by Rs 200 per kilogram while that of pistachio has increased by Rs 250 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the customers expressed their disappointment and said that it will affect their consumption of dry fruits.

"The prices have almost doubled within a week. It is out of the budget of a common buyer," said Swami Gupta, a customer.

Earlier on Sunday, the Afghanistan government collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban taking over the capital city of Kabul. (ANI)

