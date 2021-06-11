DSEU to conduct aptitude tests for admission in Dec-Jan

To encourage more students for tests and admission, DSEU will reach out to students at their schools to involve them for various technical learning classes under it.

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will conduct aptitude tests of students between December 2021 to January 2022 and based on the tests, students will be admitted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after a digital meeting with Vice Chancellor (DSEU) Neeharika Vohra and principals of several Delhi government-run schools, on Friday said it (DSEU) would focus on conducting 360 degree assessment.

"While most universities continue with their old practice of admitting students based on grade lists, DSEU will be the first university in India which will focus on the overall interest, talent and mindset for entrepreneurship. Such a practice is new in India but not unpopular abroad," Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister in the AAP-led Delhi Government, said.

He informed that in the current year, DSEU will admit 6000 students out of which 4500 will study diploma courses and 1500 will study degree courses.

"The purpose of this interaction is to provide information to all students from Class 9 to Class 12 on the DSEU. This university will cater to all those children who want to study skill and entrepreneur courses. In the coming years, this DSEU will add immense value to the market and create a pool of individuals who will not only be job seekers but job providers."

--IANS

pd/bg