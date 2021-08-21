DSGMC elections likely to witness a close contest

According to the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections of the Delhi Government, the polling for a total of 46 Municipal wards would take place on August 22 and counting will take place on August 25.

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Elections for the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is set to take place on Sunday (August 22).

The entire process of elections is to be completed by August 31.

To ensure the elections take place maintaining transparency in the process, the Delhi Government has appointed it's 23 senior officials as 'returning officers' for each 45 wards where the voting will take place.

The elections for the DSGMC which was earlier scheduled on April 23, but postponed due to lethal wave of Covid Pandemic in the national capital during the period, and was rescheduled for August 22, is likely to to witness three corner contest.

People associated and aware with developments in DSGMC elections told IANS that this, there will be close contest among cadidates from -- Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), former DSGMC president Manjeet Singh GK-led Jag Asra Guru Ott (Jago) and Paramjeet Singh Sarna-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi), who also has alliance with former Akal Takht jathedar Ranjeet Singh-led Panthic Akali Lehar.

In total, 45 seats (Municipal wards) where elections will take place, only SAD (Badal) is contesting on all seats, while GK's party is contesting in 41 seats and Sarana's (SAD-Delhi) in 35 seats.

The parties contesting DSGMC polls have been campaigning to get support of people from Sikh community for the last few months. Their efforts to reach out to the people continued despite lockdown imposed due to Covid pandemic and they tried to have attention of the people through various activities for the past few months.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been highlighting various tasks during the second wave of Covid pandemic.

The first elections for DSGMC was held in 1974 after the establishment of Directorate of Gurdwara Elections of Delhi Government under the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Act in 1971.

--IANS

pd/pgh