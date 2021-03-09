DSP of Patna jail suspended on charges of negligence

A team of police and civil administration officials headed by Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh had raided the Beur jail on March 3, recovering a number of mobile phones, chargers and a red dairy. The role of DSP Sanjay Kumar was found to be suspicious.

Patna, March 10 (IANS) The DSP of Patna's Beur central jail has been suspended by the jail IG on the recommendation of the district magistrate on Tuesday.

Kumar, despite being informed about the raid, had reached the jail premises half-an-hour late.

"We had issued a showcause notice to Sanjay Kumar for negligence. His reply was not satisfactory. Hence, we recommended the jail IG for his suspension," Singh said.

Mithilesh Mishra, the jail IG, also confirmed the development and said that the Beur jail DSP has been suspended with immediate effect.

Following the suspension of Kumar, Ramanuj Singh, the current DSP of Supaul district jail, has been given the additional charge of Beur jail.

--IANS

ajk/arm