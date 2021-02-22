DTA complains to Backward Classes Commission on lack of reservations for lecturers

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Delhi University's Satyawati College has invited applications for the post of 46 teachers. The Delhi Teachers' Association (DTA) on Monday has filed a petition with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Backward Classes for the college not giving reservation in these posts.

The petition has also strongly condemned the abolition of ad-hoc posts by the colleges and conversion of those posts into guest teachers.

Speaking on the matter, the DTA said the colleges wants to do away with the Central government's reservation policy under the guise of guest teachers and fill those posts with those belonging to the general category.

According to the DTA, ad-hoc teachers should be appointed as soon as possible on the posts released by the UGC under the second tranche and teachers from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) quotas are to be appointed first in these posts, but the colleges want to convert these posts into guest teachers.

Professor Hansraj Suman of DTA said,"Most of the colleges in DU are appointing guest teachers in place of adhoc posts. When the issue of guest teachers came up in the Academic Council meeting in January 2019, they themselves told the DU administration that ad-hoc and permanent teachers be appointed to the approved posts of teachers in any college."

If the college has to appoint teachers above the sanctioned posts, then it cannot appoint guest faculty on more than 10 per cent of the posts. The DU administration accepted this and said colleges would not be able to appoint more than 10 per cent guest teachers.

According to the DTA, colleges are not providing any reservation in the posts of guest teachers.

Suman said that in the past few days, there were advertisements carried for the posts of guest teachers in many colleges, but in these advertisements, except for one or two posts, all the posts were appointed from the general category.

In this regard, the petition filed in the Commission has said if posts of guest teachers are being converted in place of ad-hoc teachers, then the rules of roster and reservation should be implemented in it so that reserved category candidates also get the opportunity to teach.

