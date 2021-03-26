DTC buses operates with full capacity

DTC officials told IANS that it did not reduce the fleet of buses in the wake of the 12-hour nationwide shutdown.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses operated with full capacity on Friday despite the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on the completion of four months of their protests against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

"DTC buses will be operational with full capacity on Friday. We have not reduced buses due to Bharat bandh and buses will be operating on all routes," one of the officials confirmed.

The Bharat Bandh has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of farmer unions protesting against the three contentious Central farm laws.

The shutdown from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. marks four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the borders since November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and ensuring MSP of their produce.

The farmers have also announced that they will burn copies of the new laws during 'Holika dahan' on Sunday.

--IANS

pd/ksk/