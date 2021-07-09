DTC commuters will soon find real-time info: Gahlot

"Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're in the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into the Google India platform, which will utilise the Open Transit Data of Delhi government and live data of buses to create a reliable multi-modal transit planner," Gahlot tweeted after a review meeting on Friday.

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, said on Friday that commuters in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will soon have access to real-time information regarding the arrival of buses at particular bus stops.

In April this year, the Delhi government had signed an agreement with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Delhi) to create a Centre for Sustainable Mobility to set up world-class transport infrastructure in the national capital.

For this development, the Delhi government has already allocated Rs 6.1 crore.

The centre will work towards integrating various advancements initiated by the Transport Department like route rationalisation, open transit data, charging station infrastructure on one platform etc.

The open-transit data system which facilitates real-time location of DTC and cluster buses will be created in the centre.

Congratulating the Transport Department for its development initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Delhi government is working hard to make Delhi's transport system user-friendly using technology."

