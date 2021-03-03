DTC staff to don Khadi face masks

The DTC has purchased the face masks from theAKhadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The KVIC received the purchase order from the Transport Department of Delhi Government last month and the masks were supplied last week.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Drivers and conductors of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will now sport Khadi face masks. The DTC has placed an order of 45,000 face masks for its staff.

In a statement the KVIC said that it has supplied double-layered cotton face masks that are breathable, skin-friendly and suitable for long-duration use.

KVIC has specifically used double twisted Khadi fabric for manufacturing of these masks as it helps retain 70 per cent of the moisture content inside, while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through. "These masks are washable and reusable. These face masks have been made using a combination of blue colored fabric with DTC logo placed on the masks," it said.The KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the bulk purchase of Khadi face masks by Transport Department of Delhi Government manifests Khadi's growing popularity and also the acceptance of Khadi in various government departments."Such big orders create additional jobs for Khadi artisans. At the same time, Khadi masks will provide a good protection of scores of DTC drivers and conductors who are vulnerable to the disease," Saxena said.

The KVIC said that it has sold more than 26 lakh face masks in just 10 months since its launch in April last year. "Owing to the comfort and high quality of these face masks, KVIC has received several bulk orders including 12.30 lakh masks from the Indian Red Cross Society," it said.

Recently, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh had purchased 1.60 lakh Khadi cotton face masks for its students, becoming the first North Eastern state to go for the bulk purchase of Khadi masks."

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir had purchased 7.50 lakh Khadi face masks. KVIC has also received repeat orders from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister's Office and various Central government ministries and PSUs apart from the general public," it added.

