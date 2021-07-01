DTCP, MCG demolish illegal structures in Gurugram

In the first case, DTP R.S. Batth along with his team carried out a demolition drive in village Baskhusla adjacent to IMT Manesar in Gurugram.

Gurugram, July 1 (IANS) A team of the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) conducted two separate demolition drives in Gurugram against illegal constructions on Thursday.

During the drive, 3 unauthorised colonies in approximately 15 acres were demolished with the help of two earthmovers. Around 150 policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident.

"All three colonies were at initial stages and demarcation of plots by way of DPCs, boundary walls was being done. A total of 5 construction structures were demolished and approximately 30 DPCs and road network was razed. The drive was started at around 1 pm and lasted till 4 pm," Batth told IANS.

The officials assume that from the road network width and the big sizes of plots it appeared that the colony was intended to be used for industrial plots as it is close to IMT.

In the second instance, a team of MCG had also carried out a demolition drive in Baliawas village located on the Gurugram-Faridabad border and freed around 30 acres of prime land from the clutches of encroachment.

The team removed 4 cricket grounds, a horse farm, 2 permanent residential structures and temporary structures with the help of JCB which were built on 30 acres of land. The police force was present on the spot to deal with any incident.

MCG Joint Commissioner Hariom Khatri said, some people in the village indulged in illegal sports activities including at the cricket ground and horse farm and even illegally constructed permanent structures on approximately 100 acres of the MCG land in Gurugram.

"The MCG had taken action against offenders and freed 70 acres of land here in the last year and a demolition drive was conducted on 30 acres of prime land of the civic body on Thursday. A warning board has also been installed at the location," he said.

