DU college wins 2021 Student Case Competition organised by IMA

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) India has won the 10th edition of the 'Challenging and Rewarding Student Case Competition' organised by the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) between colleges across India and the Middle East region. Two teams from the Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi University, won the first and second position in the final. A team from the University of Jordan has secured the third place.

The finalist teams were shortlisted from 75+ entries received from more than 50 universities in the Middle East and India. The winning team has won an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The announcement of this competition was made in November last year. The last date for sending entries for this competition was January 31, 2021. The winners were announced on June 8 after the competition was completed.

Congratulating the winners, Hanadi Khalife, Senior Director, Ministry of External Affairs and India Operations at IMA, said, "I would like to congratulate the students for their hard work in this year's competition. We have seen the competition getting tougher with each passing year as students from all over the world seek to apply their technical and theoretical skills in real-world and practical business settings. This year, the focus was on topical accounting and finance problems and the winning teams provided excellent solutions to solve all the problems given to them."

The winners were selected through a rigorous selection process by a jury which included Khalife, Maan Karadsheh, Hiba Daaboul - Regional Business Controlled, Nestle, Switzerland, and Jay (Jaywardhan) Semwal -- Vice President, Finance, Hewlett Packard India.

The competition announced last year provided an opportunity to the winning students to showcase their skills in the grand finals. The winning teams from around the world came face-to-face in this competition online to fight for the first place.

As part of the competition, university students were challenged to showcase their analytical skills, strategic foresight and creativity in teams of three to five members formulating their cases and their work presented before a panel of management accounting experts.

Khalife said, "During these unprecedented times, we are really impressed by the dedication and determination to work by these young students under such tremendous pressure. I firmly believe that such competitions provide essential skills and a functional understanding of the approach that helps students to survive and be successful in a dynamic and changing business environment. Working so diligently in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic is a learning in itself."

