DU set to release first cut-off list on October 1

Delhi University will release the second and the third cut-off lists on October 9 and October 16. After this the varsity will release a special cut-off list on October 25. The fourth and the fifth cut-off lists will be released on October 30 and November 8, respectively.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The first cut-off list for students seeking admission in Delhi University will be released on Friday. The admission process after releasing the list will start on October 4 and continue till November 15.

According to Acting DU Vice-Chancellor, P.C. Joshi, the number of seats in DU-affiliated colleges will likely be increased this year. A special cut-off list will be released in the varsity for the first time as well.

The admission process for filling 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses in DU will begin soon which is completely online this year.

According to the varsity administration, the cut-off lists will also be released on DU's official website.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has abolished the mandatory requirement of Ph.D for appointment to the posts of Assistant Professors in central universities.

After this decision, candidates without Ph.D will also be able to apply for these posts. Adhoc and contractual teachers across the country have welcomed the move.

Recently, an advertisement was issued for the appointment of Assistant Professors in various departments affiliated to DU.

The process of filling the posts of teachers in central universities is going on at a fast pace. According to Delhi University Teachers' Association President, Hansraj Suman, nearly 6,359 posts of teachers are currently lying vacant in central universities across the country.

